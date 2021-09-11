Officials in the city of North St. Paul canceled the History Cruzers Car Show Friday after police received word of an unspecified safety threat to attendees.

"The North St. Paul Police Department along with other local law enforcement agencies received credible information that there was a threat to the safety of all car show attendees," the police department said in a statement.

The weekly show attracts thousands of visitors, the statement said.

"We know many people were disappointed with the cancelation, but ultimately we need to make sure everyone in the city is safe," Mayor Terry Furlong said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone who promptly cleared the area."