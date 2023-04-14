Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Following the wettest winter on record, Minnesota's North Shore resorts have struck on a clever branding to draw interest during the low-traffic period between spring break and Memorial Day: waterfall season!

To help get spring traffic flowing, many lodgings along Lake Superior are offering waterfall-themed specials during April and May, primarily in the form of a complimentary third night and various other perks.

It makes sense: With about a dozen major falls feeding Lake Superior tributaries between Duluth and the U.S-Canada border, spring is an ideal time to experience North Shore beauty with relatively little traffic. Just bring good footwear.

The appropriately named Cascade Vacation Rentals is doing three nights for the price of two through May 25 at all of its Bluefin Bay by Owner properties, Cobblestone Cove Villas, Poplar River Condos, Terrace Point Townhomes, Sea Villas and more. Use promo code WATERFALL.

Meanwhile, the classic lakeside Lutsen Resort will also comp your third night in its historic main lodge, along with a $100 credit for its Strand dining room, through May 31. Lutsen Resor's sister property, Superior Shores in Two Harbors, has its own three-for-two promotion and $100 dining credit.

Finally, Grand Superior Lodge near Castle Danger is also offering a free third night, and they'll throw in a free Minnesota state park one-day vehicle pass — a $7 value, and a nice way to get a head start on your waterfall-hopping jaunt.

Winnipeg’s Pavilion Gallery Museum houses a permanent collection of Winnie-the-Pooh artifacts and memorabilia.

Simon Peter Groebner

Slower passports

Your new passport could take longer than usual to arrive. If you applied between Feb. 6 and March 24, processing could take eight to 11 weeks. But as of March 24, it could now take 10 to 13 weeks. Estimated wait times don't include the period it takes to send your application or to receive your new passport back through the mail. "It may take up to 2 weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and up to 2 weeks for you to receive a completed passport in the mail after we print it," the State Department wrote. "Definitely apply as soon as possible," said Brian Kelly, founder of the Points Guy. "Don't go too close to the date of your trip and give yourself undue stress."

Charlotte Observer

Winnipeg's Pooh

A century ago, a Canadian soldier launched a literary legacy when he adopted a black bear cub and named it after his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The soldier took the cub across the pond and eventually donated it to the London Zoo, where Winnie became the inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh. Today, Winnipeg's Pavilion Gallery Museum, the centerpiece of Assiniboine Park, houses a permanent collection of Winnie-the-Pooh artifacts and memorabilia, including a painting by the book's original illustrator. A statue commemorating the story can be found in the Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park.

FamilyTravel.com