This week we take a look back at some amazing feats and streaks in Minnesota sports history as part of a five-part series under our analytics-focused North Score brand. Here’s the rundown:
Monday: A home run cycle? It happened in 2002.
Tuesday: The Wolves are on the wrong side of comeback history.
Wednesday: 16 consecutive playoff losses for the Twins. What are the odds?
Thursday: Remembering Adrian Peterson’s otherworldly 2012 season.
Friday: Wait, Ricky Rubio made how many consecutive technical foul shots?
Vikings
Former Vikings defensive lineman Lurtsema says he owes career to Shula
"He basically set up my whole career," Lurtsema said. "I can't say enough good things about him."
Vikings
Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
Measuring Don Shula by wins and losses, no NFL coach had a better year. Or career.
Sports
NFL career coaching wins
Coaching winsCoach, Teams W L T Pct.Don Shula, Balt-Miami 347 173 6 .666George Halas, Chicago 324 51 31 .682x-Bill Belichick, Cle-NE 304 139 0 .686Tom…
Gophers
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
The NCAA has accused the Louisville men's basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations, including an accusation that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Loons
U.S women's soccer players lose equal-pay appeal, but keep fighting
U.S. women's team will need new plan in its pay pursuit