An 81-year-old man from North Oaks died early Saturday morning after colliding with a tanker truck on Interstate 94 west of the Twin Cities, authorities say.

Dennis Fred Wendell was not wearing a seatbelt when his Chevy Silverado struck the tanker at about 5:30 a.m. as both were driving westbound near the Hasty exit, according to the State Patrol. The truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Spring Valley, Minn., was not injured.

Wendell, who went by Denny, was a 1964 graduate of Hamline University who played football, hockey and baseball and was inducted into Hamline's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a longtime youth hockey coach, and an avid traveler and hunter who was involved in several computer industry startups, according to his alumni profile.