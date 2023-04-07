Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A 15-year-old male was shot and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late afternoon Thursday in north Minneapolis.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded around 5:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 1120 West Broadway, according to an email from Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Adam Kennedy.

The officers found evidence of a shooting and a stolen vehicle at the site. While canvasing the area and interviewing witnesses, they learned that a teenage male arrived at North Memorial with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Early investigation found the male was in a stolen vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone shot at him multiple times before fleeing. The male was taken to the hospital in a different stolen vehicle and dropped off with an uninjured female teenager, Kennedy said.

There have been no arrests, and police are still investigating.