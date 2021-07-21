The driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday in north Minneapolis, said police, who are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

Police responded to the 3100 block of N. Queen Avenue on a report of a hit-and-run shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police spokesman John Elder. Officers arrived and found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale in grave condition. He died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, while the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim.