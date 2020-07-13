SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say 11 migrants have been seriously injured in a car accident near the central town of Shtip.
A car with local plates, packed with migrants, crashed into an oncoming truck and another car late Sunday on a secondary road. Ten Pakistanis and one Afghan were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Monday.
The car driver, wanted on trafficking charges, fled the scene.
It was the third serious road accident involving migrants reported by police in North Macedonia in the past week.
The Western Balkans has become one of Europe's most active migratory routes in recent months, according to the European Union's border protection agency, Frontex.
