SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia's government on Tuesday announced a $500 million project with renewables investor Alcazar Energy Partners to build the largest wind farm in the landlocked country.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the project would significantly boost energy independence, as well as foreign investment.

''(It will be) the largest investment in renewable energy sources that we ever had,'' Mickoski said.

The wind farm, to be located in the country's southeast, will be one of the largest in the Western Balkans, with a capacity to generate up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026. Once operational, the wind farm is scheduled to produce enough energy to power over 100,000 households annually, while avoiding the release of more than 670,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

A total 55 wind turbines will be installed, which are meant to provide about 20% of the country's total electricity output.

Alcazar Energy Partners said in a statement that grid connections with Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Kosovo, will help reduce energy shortages and support the transition to renewable energy in the Western Balkans.

Company managing partner Daniel Calderon said Alcazar Energy ''sees North Macedonia as a promising investment location for renewable energy.''

The firm, which focuses on renewable energy projects in emerging markets, is headquartered in Luxembourg and has an advisory team based in Dubai.

____

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment