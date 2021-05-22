Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, when gunfire broke out outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub overnight Saturday, capping an exceptionally violent night across the city, according to police.

The incident, one of the most casualty-laden shootings in the city's history, occurred just before 2 a.m. at Monarch, 322 1st Av. N., police spokesman John Elder said. A preliminary investigation suggests that two men got into a "verbal confrontation" on the sidewalk outside of Monarch, which was crowded as dozens of clubgoers left around bar close. Both men pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, according to Elder.

"It's the same thing we've said over and over again, bottom line is people need to put their guns down," said Elder. "It's as simple as that, there needs to be other ways to solve differences."

Police said that of the 10 victims shot, all are believed to be adults.Five are males and Five are females, while the two people killed are males. One of the victims, an adult man, remained in critical condition early Saturday and seven have non-life threatening injuries.

Seven homicide detectives have been called in to work the case.

He said no arrests had been made yet.

It was not the only shooting in the city on Friday night into Saturday morning: five people were shot in separate incidents. One of them later died.

The deaths brought the city's homicide total to 31.

A Facebook Live video posted by a girl who said one of the victims appears to show the after math of the scene, which by then was flooded with dozens of officers and bystanders and awash in flashing blue lights. A man is heard in the video checking on some of the onlookers, asking them if they are OK.

"Where'd it happen?" another man is heard asking him.

"Right here in front of the club, bro. Right here in the front door, literally," The first man responded.