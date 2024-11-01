North Korea's top diplomat holds talks in Moscow as Pyongyang sent troops to help the war on Ukraine

— Russia launched three aviation missiles and 48 drones of various types, including Shaheds, at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. One missile and 31 drones were intercepted, 14 drones were jammed and three drones flew to the territory of Belarus, the air force said in a report on Friday morning. Several civilian facilities, as well as apartment buildings and private houses in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv and Odesa regions were damaged by drone debris.