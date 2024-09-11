North Korea's Kim vows to make his nuclear force ready for combat with US

North Korea as of Tuesday morning did not appear to have staged any major military demonstration to mark this year's anniversary. But the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Sunday published a photo of Kim inspecting what appeared to be a 12-axle missile launch vehicle, which would be the largest the country has shown so far, during a visit to a munitions plant. This sparked speculation that the North could be developing a new ICBM that is bigger than its current Hwasong-17 ICBM, which is launched on an 11-axle vehicle.