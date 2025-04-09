North Korean leader's sister denounces denuclearization calls, saying nuclear status is permanent

''If the U.S. and its vassal forces continue to insist on anachronistic ‘denuclearization' … it will only give unlimited justness and justification to the advance of the DPRK aspiring after the building of the strongest nuclear force for self-defense,'' she said in comments released by state media, using the initials of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. She said North Korea's nuclear weapons status can ''never be reversed by any physical strength or sly artifice.''