North Korean defectors urge the UN to hold the country's leader accountable for rights abuses

UNITED NATIONS — Eunju Kim, who escaped starvation in North Korea in 1999, was sent back from China and fled a second time, told the United Nations on Tuesday that the country's leader must be held accountable for gross human rights violations.
Gyuri Kang, whose family faced persecution for her grandmother's religious beliefs, fled the North during the COVID-19 pandemic. She told the General Assembly that three of her friends were executed — two for watching South Korean TV dramas.
At the high-level meeting of the 193-member world body, the two women, both now living in South Korea, described the plight of North Koreans who U.N. special investigator Elizabeth Salmón said have been living in ''absolute isolation'' since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Thousands of North Koreans have fled the country since the late 1990s, but the numbers have dwindled drastically in recent years.
Salmón said North Korea's closure of its borders worsened an already dire human rights situation, with new laws enacted since 2020 and stricter punishments, including the death penalty and public executions.
In another rights issue, she said, the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine has raised concerns about ''the poor human rights conditions of its soldiers while in service, and the government's widespread exploitation of its own people.''
The North's ''extreme militarization'' enables it to keep the population under surveillance and it exploits the work force through a state-controlled system that finances its expanding nuclear program and military ventures, Salmón said.
North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Kim Song called the allegations that his country violates human rights ''a burlesque of intrigue and fabrication" and insisted that tens of millions of North Koreans enjoy human rights under the country's socialist system. He accused the West of being the bigger violator, through racial discrimination, human trafficking and sexual slavery.