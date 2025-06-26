North Korea may send military construction workers to Russia as early as July or August

In April, Pyongyang and Moscow announced that their soldiers fought together to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region. The two countries haven't disclosed how many North Koreans soldiers have been deployed in Russia, but South Korea, U.S. and Ukraine officials said North Korea last fall sent about 10,000-12,000 troops to Russia. South Korea said North Korea deployed about 3,000-4,000 additional soldiers to Russia earlier this year.