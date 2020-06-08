Shigeru Yokota, whose tireless campaign for the return of his kidnapped daughter and other abductees from North Korea made him a well-known figure in Japan, died Friday outside Tokyo. He was 87.

The couple's daughter, Megumi Yokota, was one of what is believed to have been at least 17 Japanese citizens abducted in the 1970s and '80s by the North Korean government, which forced them to teach their native language to spies. Pyongyang has admitted taking 13 of them.

Megumi Yokota disappeared in 1977 at age 13; she was last seen walking home from school in Niigata Prefecture, on Japan's West Coast. Shigeru Yokota, who was working at the Bank of Japan at the time, joined with the families of other kidnap victims to lobby the Japanese government for their return.

He never saw his daughter again. "My husband used up all his strength but could not meet Megumi," Sakie Yokota said.

Shigeru Yokota was born in Tokushima Prefecture on the Japanese island of Shikoku on Nov. 14, 1932. He met his wife while he was working for the Bank of Japan in Nagoya. They had Megumi in 1964.

Over the decades, the Yokotas became the most prominent faces of the campaign to return the abductees. For a decade, beginning in 1997, Shigeru Yokota headed the group dedicated to bringing those kidnapped back to Japan. He attended more than 1,400 meetings across the nation.

His quiet strength and iron determination to reunite with his daughter won him admiration and allies from Japan's smallest towns to the corridors of power. Returning the abductees became a key issue for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters Friday night, Abe said that Yokota's death was "extremely regrettable" and pledged to use "every opportunity" to ensure that the other abductees would be returned to their families before it's too late.

The North released five abductees in 2002 and provided death certificates for eight others, including Megumi Yokota. As recently as 2014, it agreed to open an investigation into their fates. It ended the inquiry when Japan imposed sanctions.

In 2014, Pyongyang allowed the Yokotas to meet what it said were Megumi Yokota's daughter and granddaughter in Mongolia, which has maintained diplomatic relations with the North.

Many families, including the Yokotas, have chosen to believe that their relatives are still alive. The issue holds deep emotional resonance in Japan; it remains the most divisive issue in Japan's relations with Pyongyang, even more so than the constant threat of North Korea's ballistic missiles.

Japanese politicians regularly wear a blue enamel ribbon on their lapels, where others might wear a flag pin, signaling their determination to bring the abductees home.

Shigeo Iizuka, the current head of the group lobbying on behalf of the families, said Yokota's death was a reminder that time was running out. "We knew this day would come," he said, adding, "That's why we have continued to plead, 'Bring them home quickly while their family members still have their health.' "