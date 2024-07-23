SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has again flown balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the balloons are flying north of Seoul on Wednesday after crossing the border.
Wednesday's balloon activities by North Korea were the 10th of their kind since late May.
South Korea has recently resumed its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the rivals' heavily armed borer in response to North Korea's balloon campaigns.
