North Dakota's only abortion clinic will move across the border to Minnesota if Roe v. Wade is overturned as indicated in a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has secured a new location in Moorhead and will continue providing abortions there if the high court overturns Roe and triggers a North Dakota law that would ban abortion in the state within 30 days, the director of the independent abortion provider said Friday.

"We are working diligently and tirelessly to be ready to provide services in Moorhead," said Tammi Kromenaker, the clinic's director said. "My medical director and I feel confident there will be no disruption in services. It's a different state. There are different rules, different regulations, different laws. We've been preparing for that."

The clinic has been operating in Fargo for nearly a quarter-century and serves all of North Dakota, part of South Dakota and northwest Minnesota. While the private clinic also provides pregnancy testing, birth control and testing for sexually transmitted infections, it is primarily an abortion provider.

According to state data, the clinic performed 1,171 abortions in 2020. In the majority of those, patients listed North Dakota as their state of residence, but 276 of those patients resided in Minnesota.

Planned Parenthood North Central States — which operates 28 health centers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas and is not affiliated with the Fargo clinic — had previously stated that it would begin providing abortion services in Moorhead if the Red River Women's Clinic stops after a Supreme Court opinion.

"I want to be clear: abortion remains safe and legal in the United States, including in North Dakota," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a statement, referring to the current law until a Supreme Court opinion is official. "The leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision is a draft with no legal authority. It, however, confirms our worst fears may come true — that there will no longer be a federal right to abortion. Planned Parenthood is planning for this worst-case scenario to ensure we have the capacity to handle an influx of patients in the states across our region where abortion remains legal.

"If the Red River Women's Clinic is unable to offer abortion services in Moorhead at that time, Planned Parenthood will step in to ensure that there is no break in access in our region."

Moorhead's mayor issued a statement about the potential move from Fargo to Moorhead, which could happen because Minnesota does not have the same "trigger law" as North Dakota.

"While I cannot speak to the thoughts of Moorhead residents as a whole, overall Moorhead is a welcoming community that embraces and respects diversity of thought," Mayor Shelly Carlson said. "We know that we all do not and will not think alike on every issue, but for the most part our citizens strive to exist as one community."

Some patients drive up to six hours to get to the clinic in Fargo, Kromenaker said. If they don't provide abortion services in the Fargo-Moorhead area, those patients would have to drive another four hours to a Twin Cities abortion provider, Kromenaker said, putting abortion services out of reach for many.

Kromenaker is not releasing a specific date for the potential relocation, or the site in Moorhead where the clinic would relocate. But she said the clinic would "do absolutely everything in our power" to begin providing abortion services within 30 days of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Some days, I feel like we've got this — everything's fine, everything will work out," she said. "Other days the amount of work can seem daunting. Most independent clinics are the folks in the most hostile states, on the frontlines, in the most perilous position. We have faced challenge after challenge in our state already. We just look at this another challenge we are ready to overcome."