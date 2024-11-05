North Dakota's lone congressman seeks to continue GOP's decades-old grip on the governor's post

Armstrong, 48, served for six years in the state Senate until 2018, when he won the first of three elections — most recently against former Miss America 2018 Cara Mund — to North Dakota's only U.S. House seat. An attorney, he also had earlier stints as a state senator and state GOP chairman. He owns investments in the oil and gas industries, including in a company owned by his family. As governor, he would serve on the three-member state Industrial Commission, which regulates a variety of energy operations.