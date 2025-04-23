North Dakota's GOP governor vetoes library restrictions, school voucher program

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Republican governor on Wednesday vetoed bills to further restrict sexual content in libraries and to create a private school voucher program, rejecting two measures that have seen widespread support by GOP governors in other states.
The GOP-led Legislature can override Gov. Kelly Armstrong's veto by a two-thirds vote in each chamber: 32 votes in the Senate, and 63 in the House. Neither bill garnered such support on their paths to Armstrong's desk.
The library bill would have expanded North Dakota's 2023 prohibition on ''explicit sexual material'' in public libraries to school districts, and require those entities to have policies for relocating such material ''to an area in the library not easily accessible to minors.'' The bill also mandated that libraries have technology to stop K-12 students from accessing certain online content, and required local prosecutors to weigh in on alleged violations of the state's restrictions.
In his veto message, Armstrong said the bill "represents a misguided attempt to legislate morality through overreach and censorship. The bill imposes vague and punitive burdens on professionals and opens the door to a host of unintended and damaging consequences for our communities.''
He also said the bill ''is redundant, overly burdensome, and places local librarians, school districts, and state's attorneys in an untenable situation.''
Supporters said the bill would protect minors from the harmful effects of books they say are pornographic or obscene. Examples they have cited are books with LGBTQ themes. Opponents said procedures are already in place and called the bill government overreach.
Bill sponsor and Republican Sen. Keith Boehm declined to comment on the veto. The Associated Press sent a message to Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue asking about a possible override attempt.
Book banning legislation has caught on in recent years in Republican-led states such as Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Florida and Missouri, said Jonathan Friedman, managing director of U.S. free expression programs at PEN America. Some communities and lawmakers in recent years have sought to advance what he called a ''censorship agenda'' largely motivated by an anti-LGBTQ animus, he said.