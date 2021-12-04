FARGO, N.D. — Quarterback Cam Miller ran for two scores, TaMerik Williams tallied 112 yards rushing and two scoring runs and second-seeded North Dakota State was never threatened in a 38-7 win on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison advance to play No. 7-seed East Tennessee State which needed a late rally to beat Kennesaw State 32-31 on Saturday.

North Dakota State (11-1) didn't need late heroics in its commanding performance establishing a 10-0 lead after the first quarter when Miller ran it in from the 9-yard line to complete a nine-play, 83-yard drive. Jake Reinholz then kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the first.

Nic Baker threw a 22-yard touchdown pass,to Landon Lenoir six seconds into the second and the Salukis (8-5) were within three. But the Bison established two sustained scoring drives that broke Southern Illinois' will.

The Bison used 13 plays to go 65 yards and Williams' 1-yard plunge with 7:45 before halftime made it 17-7. Following the Salukis' three-and-out that generated no yardage, North Dakota then stomped out 11 plays in 63 yards and made it 24-7 when Miller ran it in from the 5 at the two-minute warning.

Baker threw for 220 yards.

South Dakota State 24, Sacramento State 19

Isaiah Davis had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Pierre Strong added 73 yards rushing and a score, and South Dakota State beat No. 4 seed Sacramento State 24-19 on Saturday night in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Un-seeded South Dakota State (10-3), ranked No. 11 in the most recent FCS coaches poll, plays No. 5 seed Villanova in next weekend's quarterfinals.

The Hornets (9-3) had their program-record eight-game win streak snapped.

After Sacramento State (9-3) went three-and-out on the game's opening drive, Chris Oladokun hit Jadon Janke for a 29-yard game on third-and-3 before Strong capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and the Jackrabbits led the rest of the way.

Cole Frahm kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter and Davis capped a seven-play 88 yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run about 5 minutes into the second quarter. The Hornets moved to the SDSU 35 before Cade Terveer picked off a pass at the 23 and returned it 4 yards and Davis added a 6-yard scoring run to make it 24-0 with 1:43 to play in the first half.

Kyle Sentkowski sandwiched field goals of 44 — as time in the second quarter expired — and 48 yards early in the fourth around a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dunniway to Pierre Williams. Back-up quarterback Asher O'Hara threw a 1-yard TD pass to Isaiah Gable to cap the scoring with 2:33 to play.

Sacramento State — which did not play the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic — made its first FCS playoff appearance in 2019. The Hornets earned first-round byes and lost in the second round each year.