North Dakota State has been the dominant football program in FCS over the past decade, winning eight of the past nine championships. If the Bison get a chance at another title this school year, though, it won't come before May. NDSU's championship run:

2011: 14-1, champion

2012: 14-1, champion

2013: 15-0, champion

2014: 15-1, champion

2015: 13-2, champion

2016: 12-2, lost in semis

2017: 14-1, champion

2018: 15-0, champion

2019: 16-0, champion