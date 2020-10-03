North Dakota State has been the dominant football program in FCS over the past decade, winning eight of the past nine championships. If the Bison get a chance at another title this school year, though, it won't come before May. NDSU's championship run:
2011: 14-1, champion
2012: 14-1, champion
2013: 15-0, champion
2014: 15-1, champion
2015: 13-2, champion
2016: 12-2, lost in semis
2017: 14-1, champion
2018: 15-0, champion
2019: 16-0, champion
