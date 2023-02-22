Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-11, 9-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (12-16, 9-7 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Andrew Rohde scored 26 points in St. Thomas' 82-69 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Bison have gone 7-4 in home games. North Dakota State is seventh in the Summit shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Sam Hastreiter shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Tommies have gone 9-7 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is seventh in the Summit scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Will Engels averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Riley Miller averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Rohde is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.