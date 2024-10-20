Colleges

North Dakota State beats rival South Dakota State in matchup of top two FCS teams

The Bison beat the Jackrabbits for the first time in six meetings.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 4:51AM
The Fargodome in 2020. (Bruce Kluckhohn)

RaJa Nelson scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining as North Dakota State beat rival South Dakota State 13-9 before an announced 18,807 at the Fargodome on Saturday night.

The game matched up the top two teams in the FCS poll; two-time defending national champion SDSU (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley) was ranked No. 1 and NDSU (7-1, 4-0) was No. 2.

Nelson’s second touchdown catch of the game capped a 10-play-92 yard drive and was the only score in the second half. South Dakota State held a 9-7 lead at halftime after Hunter Dustman made a 42-yard field goal to end the first half.

The Bison had lost their past five meetings with the Jackrabbits, including in the FCS national championship game in January 2023. North Dakota State hadn’t beaten South Dakota State since October 2019.

Nelson also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Miller in the second quarter. South Dakota State responded with a 66-yard touchdown run from Chase Mason, but the Jackrabbits’ PAT was blocked.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Colleges

See More
Sports

Duke's Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players

card image

Alabama's Mark Sears and North Carolina's RJ Davis looked into the possibility of leaving for the NBA before deciding to return for another college season.

Sports

AP Top 25: Oregon is No. 1 for first time since 2012; Vanderbilt enters poll and Michigan drops out

card image
Sports

No. 5 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Texas 30-15, with Etienne running for 3 TDs

card image