BISMARCK, N.D. — State regulators on Wednesday ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines from a summer house that belongs to a family in central North Dakota.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine within six months. The company can either leave it down or move it farther away from the Oliver County home.

Keith Kessler and his family filed a complaint with the PSC last year that the turbine is within the 1,400-foot buffer the company said it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm. The PSC determined the house fit the definition of occupied even though the family does not live there full-time, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

"I think it's a great day in North Dakota for all landowners, for all residents, to have this ability to stand up for their rights," Keith Kessler said. "It's uncommon for a small landowner to go up against a big company like this, but we didn't just do it for ourselves. We did it for future generations."

The Kesslers are participating landowners in the Bison wind farm, with several turbines on their land.

Minnesota Power has been evaluating how to best remove the turbine and options for a potential new location, spokesperson Amy Rutledge said. The move could cost more than $1 million, the PSC said.