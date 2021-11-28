Grand Forks, N.D. – North Dakota captain Mark Senden had one goal this season. Until Saturday night, that is.

Senden scored twice and added an assist as the No. 6 Fighting Hawks edged the No. 11 Gophers 3-2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena for a nonconference series split before a second consecutive sellout crowd announced at 11,617. Minnesota had won the opener 5-1, no doubt embarrassing the home team before all their rabid fans.

North Dakota (10-5) led the second game High's 2016 Class 2A state championship team, got his first goal at 13:37 of the second period on a power play and scored again at 5:53 of the third to make it 3-0. Coming into the game he had scored that once on 23 shots on goal and had three assists. He almost doubled his points total in this one game.

The Gophers (9-7) did not put up much of a fight until they dug themselves a big hole. They finished with only had 13 shots on goal but mounted a late comeback with two goals. Ben Meyers scored on a power play at 7:25 and Chaz Lucius, with goalie Jack LaFontaine out for an extra attacker, got Minnesota within 3-2 with 3:30 to play.

Both teams were 1-for-2 on the power play.

For most of the game, the Gophers really didn't test UND goalie Zach Driscoll much. He needed to make only 11 saves. The Fighting Hawks blocked 13 shots and first-line center Connor Ford repeatedly gave possession of the puck to his teammates by winning 19 of 23 faceoff.

Matthew Knies led Minnesota in shots with three, Lucius and Jackson Lacombe had two. LaFontaine had 23 saves for the Gophers.

The Gophers finished the month of November by splitting all four series they played against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and now UND.

Before this weekend, they were 0-3 on Fridays, 3-0 on Saturdays. They reversed that trend against North Dakota, which really can't be called progress.

After this split, Minnesota leads the all-time series with North Dakota, which began in 1930, 149-135-16. The Fighting Hawks had won four straight until losing Friday.