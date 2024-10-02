North Carolina Outer Banks plane crash that killed 5 under investigation

NTSB Aviation Accident Investigator Ryan Enders said Sunday the plane was on a multileg flight, flying from Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, when the aircraft tried to land. Witnesses reported seeing the plane approach the runway, circle and then veer and crash into the trees, where it caught fire, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reported. There were no plane mayday calls before the crash, Enders said.