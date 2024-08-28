North Carolina opens the post-Maye era with an early challenge at Minnesota

Minnesota faces a much tougher schedule in the supersized Big Ten with games against seven of the top 11 teams — and four of the top six — in the league's preseason media poll, so an opening win against a power conference team would go a long way toward a bounce-back season from a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2023 that only saw the Gophers get to a bowl game because of their academic score. They also have a new defensive coordinator in Corey Hetherman.