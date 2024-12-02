Nation

North Carolina man dies two weeks after an explosion at his home

An 82-year-old North Carolina man has died two weeks after an explosion at his home in suburban Charlotte, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 4:40PM

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — An 82-year-old North Carolina man has died two weeks after an explosion at his home in suburban Charlotte, authorities said.

The Nov. 17 explosion at Wesley Decker's home in Weddington was felt across Union County, the sheriff's office said. The home was seriously damaged, and the man and his wife were taken to hospitals, where they were treated and later released, officials said.

Decker, who sustained extensive burns in the explosion, was recuperating at a long-term care facility when he died Friday, Union County announced in a news release Sunday. The sheriff's office will conduct a death investigation.

The county Fire Marshal's Office determined that there was an accidental fuel-air explosion, which occurs when fuel mixes with oxygen in the air, creating a powerful blast, officials said.

Investigators identified three potential ignition sources in the garage, where the explosion originated, but officials said the exact cause remains undetermined. Officials are working to finish their investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Judge sets trial date for Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife

A judge has set a date of Oct. 20, 2025 for the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife.

Nation

An ex-detective accused of abusing women died in an apparent suicide as his trial was starting

Things To Do

Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week

card image