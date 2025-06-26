North Carolina legislature leaves after passing Helene aid package, but still no budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina legislature wrapped up the chief portion of its annual session Thursday, passing another Hurricane Helene aid package this week after Republican majorities pushed through divisive bills to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and target transgender rights.
Lawmakers in the ninth-largest state also fell short on completing their primary responsibility — enacting a two-year budget by July 1.
There's no risk of a government shutdown, and House and Senate negotiators will keep meeting to reach budget agreements. Other legislation can be voted on when lawmakers return occasionally, possibly starting next month. More vetoes from Democratic Gov. Josh Stein likely will be waiting.
Chambers remain far apart on 2-year budget
House and Senate Republicans are split on competing budget bills they approved in the spring. Teacher and state employee pay, the scope of tax cuts and vacant government position eliminations are among the disagreements. Each package would spend $32.6 billion in the upcoming fiscal year and $33.3 billion in the next.
''The massive details behind each of our budgets doesn't allow us quick and urgent resolution,'' GOP Rep. Donny Lambeth, a chief budget writer, told colleagues Wednesday.
The inability of budget writers to work out a stopgap spending measure that usually contains noncontroversial or critical spending provisions gave fodder to Democrats.
''The people of North Carolina should expect better of us,'' Rep. Deb Butler said. ''We have one job and that's to pass a budget, and we haven't done that.''