North Carolina lawmakers focus on guns, immigration and parental rights ahead of a key deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun access, parental rights and the response to illegal immigration were front and center this week in North Carolina as Republican lawmakers worked to keep their high-priority bills alive, while many other pieces of legislation are likely dead for two years.
Unlike other years with chaotic late-night sessions full of political bargaining, the lead-up to Thursday's biennial ''crossover deadline'' looked more orderly and even wrapped up a day early.
GOP legislative veterans chalked it up to a disciplined House work schedule from new Speaker Destin Hall, and perhaps because fewer ''controversial'' bills were considered. It doesn't hurt that parliamentary maneuvers can be used to bypass the deadline and move bills later — if top leaders allow. There are also exceptions for bills involving spending or taxes, constitutional amendments and other topics.
''There are so many ways to skin a cat,'' Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters.
Among other things, legislators advanced measures making it easier to retain a concealed handgun permit, as well as ensure immigrants unlawfully in the country can't get certain state benefits, and make it so minors need a parent's consent for more kinds of medical treatments. Since bills on these topics passed one General Assembly chamber, they met the deadline.
Here's a look at some of the recent activity:
Gun access appeared as a leading issue
After a brief debate, the GOP-led House passed a bill that creates lifetime concealed handgun permits and eases training requirements for some people renewing expired permits with fixed durations.