North Carolina justice sworn in after long battle over result

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs was sworn in to a new term on Tuesday after the Democrat won a monthslong fight against her Republican rival's challenges to thousands of ballots.
The State Board of Elections on Tuesday issued an election certificate to Riggs based on a 734-vote victory over GOP rival Jefferson Griffin from over 5.5 million ballots cast. The board was complying with a federal judge's order last week against Griffin, who conceded rather than appeal.
Associate Justice Anita Earls, the other Democrat on the seven-member court, delivered the oath to Riggs at the old Capitol building. While The Associated Press declared over 4,800 winners in the 2024 general election, the Supreme Court election was the last nationally that was undecided.
"Thank you for your trust and unwavering support," Riggs told family and supporters after she was sworn in to an eight-year term. "You chose a path forward where power stays in the hands of the people, not politicians."
The victory builds Democratic hopes that they can take over the highest court in the ninth-largest state later this decade. Earls is seeking reelection in 2026. The conservative majority in place since early 2023 has issued opinions favoring Republicans on redistricting, photo voter identification and even this race.
After two recounts, the result remained in the air for months, as Griffin protested the eligibility of over 65,000 ballots. Court decisions whittled the potential ballots at issue down to roughly 7,000.
Riggs' Democratic allies said Griffin and the state Republican Party were trying to overturn a fair and legal election by removing legally-cast ballots. Some of Griffin's challenges only applied to a handful of Democratic-leaning counties.
The State Board of Elections dismissed Griffin's protests in December.