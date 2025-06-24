North Carolina judges issue mixed ruling on governor's appointment powers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina trial judges issued a mixed ruling Tuesday for Democratic Gov. Josh Stein and Republican legislative leaders in Stein's litigation over recent law changes that eroded the governor's powers to appoint members to state boards and to fill appeals court vacancies.
A three-judge panel unanimously sided with Stein and struck down as unconstitutional a portion of a law that placed some limits on whom the governor could choose to fill vacancies on the seven-member state Supreme Court and 15-member intermediate-level Court of Appeals.
But the Superior Court judges let stand a pair of provisions that take away some of Stein's appointments to the state Utilities Commission and Building Code Council.
In a brief order issued after two hours of arguments earlier in the day, Superior Court Judges James Ammons, Graham Shirley and Imelda Pate wrote that Stein ''failed to demonstrate, beyond reasonable doubt,'' that the alterations involving the two state boards were unconstitutional.
The order, which can be appealed, is the latest result from lawsuits that Stein or his fellow Democrat and predecessor Roy Cooper filed in recent years to attempt to counter measures approved by the Republican-controlled legislature that they say weaken gubernatorial control and the separation of powers between government branches. Several lawsuits have focused on the State Board of Elections.
The state constitution says the governor fills appellate court vacancies. Appointees must be licensed to practice law in North Carolina.
But the law approved last December directed the governor to fill such a vacancy from a list of three people offered by the political party with which the departing judge or justice was affiliated when elected. That limitation wouldn't apply if the court judge was unaffiliated at the time, or if the party didn't provide the list quickly.
Stein attorney Daniel Smith told the judges that legal scholars — among them the current chief justice — have said the governor has an ''unfettered power of appointment'' for these vacancies, which fill positions until the next statewide election.