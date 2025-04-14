North Carolina judges consider GOP law shifting election board picks from governor to auditor

Judges have blocked at least four alterations to the board's composition approved by GOP lawmakers since 2016 and successfully challenged by Stein's predecessor, fellow Democrat Roy Cooper. Voters also rejected a 2018 constitutional amendment that would have forced the governor to appoint members recommended by legislative leaders from both parties. In March 2024, the same three judges — two registered Republicans and a Democrat — struck down the 2023 version of the law that would have moved board appointment authority from the governor to the General Assembly itself.