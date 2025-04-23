North Carolina judges block GOP law to strip governor's election board powers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina trial judges threw out on Wednesday another Republican attempt to strip the governor of his authority to appoint State Board of Elections members, declaring that a law shifting it to the elected state auditor is unconstitutional.
One registered Republican judge and one Democratic judge on the three-member panel sided with new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who with his predecessor Roy Cooper sued over the law finalized by the GOP-dominated General Assembly in December. The third judge, a Republican, dissented.
For over a century, the governor has picked the five board members — three of whom are traditionally members of the governor's party. Appointments are made from candidates provided by the two major political parties.
The latest law would have given the responsibility to new GOP state Auditor Dave Boliek starting May 1, with the expectation that Republicans would assume a majority on the board.
Superior Court Judges Edwin Wilson and Lori Hamilton said in their affirmation of Stein's case that the law would ''interfere with the Governor's constitutional duties.'' Other elected executive members are meant to assist the governor in executing state law, but the governor ''bears the ultimate duty of faithful execution," they wrote.
The judges' decision also cited various rulings on previously unsuccessful attempts by the General Assembly to strip powers from the governor.
Since late 2016, the Republican-dominated legislature has sought to erode or eliminate a governor's authority to appoint the board that administers elections in the ninth-largest state.
Four previous laws targeting Cooper were blocked by courts — including a 2023 law declared unconstitutional by the same three-judge panel that ruled on Wednesday. Voters in 2018 also rejected a constitutional amendment that would have forced the governor to pick members recommended by legislative leaders — a process that if approved likely would have resulted in an evenly divided panel of Democrats and Republicans.