North Carolina is pursuing its own restrictions amid Trump's pushback against DEI

RALEIGH, N.C. — Following the lead of several conservative states and the president himself, North Carolina Republican lawmakers have advanced their own bills that target diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The North Carolina House passed a bill restricting DEI practices within state government on Wednesday after votes on it stalled for a few weeks. The state Senate pushed forth its own legislation on the issue earlier this month. If combined, the two bills would enforce DEI limitations at colleges, universities, state agencies, local governments and public schools — a move Republican proponents say would ensure fairness for students and government workers.
The bills also clear a pathway for North Carolina public entities to be more in line with President Donald Trump's goal of dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion practices.
But the legislation will have a tougher time becoming law than it did a year ago. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein will likely veto the legislation, and Republicans now lack a supermajority in the House that allowed them to override vetoes with relative ease last session.
Getting a Democrat to join Republicans in overriding a veto would be a tough sell, as Democratic Party members have been outspoken in saying the bills are too vague and put unnecessary scrutiny on state employees.
''It's an attack on the very legacy of those who sacrificed to bring us this far. It's an attack on the reality that we are a diverse nation,'' Democratic Rep. Brandon Lofton said amid more than two hours of debate on the House floor.
Since taking office earlier this year, the Trump administration has embarked on a crusade against what it calls ''illegal and immoral discrimination programs," resulting in action ranging from federal investigations of universities for alleged racial discrimination to purges of photos and mentions of minority and female military heroes from government websites. The administration has also threatened to cut funding for local school systems that don't disavow DEI — a move met by resistance from Democratic states and cities.
Eradicating DEI efforts predates Trump's second term, though. As of a year ago, officials in about one-third of the states had taken some sort of action against DEI initiatives.