North Carolina is pursuing its own restrictions amid Trump's pushback against DEI

On the other hand, the Senate's legislation passed a few weeks ago does much of what was already implemented by the UNC System, aside from explicitly outlining the ''divisive concepts'' and ''discriminatory practices'' to be avoided within higher education — such as treating someone differently ''solely to advantage or disadvantage'' compared to others, according to the bill. It also includes North Carolina's community colleges. A similar bill for K-12 public schools was passed by the Senate last month.