North Carolina is distributing Benadryl and EpiPens as yellow jackets swarm from Helene flooding

To reduce the risk of getting stung, experts recommend wearing long and light-colored clothing that has a smooth finish, avoiding perfumes and smelly soaps and deodorants. If there's only one stinging insect around, they recommend staying calm and still, and to avoid swatting at it. But if several are stinging, they say it's better to try to quickly get indoors or into a shaded area. Bees release a chemical when they sting that attracts other bees.