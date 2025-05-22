North Carolina House advances more Hurricane Helene aid in $465M package

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House advanced another Hurricane Helene funding package on Thursday to address pressing needs in the mountains eight months after the storm caused historic flooding and destruction.
The $465 million package, approved unanimously by the chamber just one day after its unveiling, is about half the $891 million that Democratic Gov. Josh Stein requested from the Republican-controlled General Assembly this week. Republicans lawmakers had been working on their package well before Stein's pitch on Monday.
The package, which now goes to the Senate for consideration, includes grants for farmers to rebuild barns and greenhouses and for businesses that have experienced monetary storm-related losses. There are also funds to continue debris removal and to repair schools and private roads and bridges.
''The funding in this bill is practical and is going to real work to get done,'' GOP Rep. Jennifer Balkcom of Henderson County, one of the counties harmed by the storm, said during floor debate.
To date, the General Assembly has appropriated or allocated more than $1.6 billion in recovery funds since September's storm. That contrasts with the estimated $60 billion in overall Helene damages and recovery needs. More than 100 people died from the storm in North Carolina, state officials say.
Disaster relief already approved by Congress and other federal funding sources may ultimately provide more than $15 billion to North Carolina. But those funds have been slow to reach the state.
Stein, who is seeking more federal funds, said this week that western North Carolina needs more state assistance now, rather than wait on ''uncertain federal assistance.''
House members from both parties praised the newest round of recovery funding.