RALEIGH, N.C. — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.
Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn't stop it before the crash.
One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.
The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says. Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.
