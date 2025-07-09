North Carolina governor vetoes another set of bills, including one on guns in private schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Josh Stein cleared his desk Wednesday of the deluge of bills passed to him from the North Carolina General Assembly last month, three of which he vetoed.
Stein topped off his veto total at 14 for this year's legislative session. One of the vetoes prolongs the extensive battle between the governor's office and GOP-controlled legislature over gun laws — an issue Republican lawmakers prioritized when they came to Raleigh.
Now that all of Stein's vetoes have been returned to the Legislative Building, possible veto override attempts could occur starting later this month. House Speaker Destin Hall reaffirmed that possibility in a post on the social platform X.
''We're keeping score. Overrides coming soon,'' Hall said.
With Republicans one House seat short of a veto-proof supermajority, GOP leaders may have to pick and choose which measures to take action on. A few bills with some Democratic support may be able to skirt by.
The first vetoed bill would allow certain people to carry firearms onto private school property with permission from the school's board of trustees or administrative director. The person — either an employee or a volunteer — would be required to have a concealed handgun permit and complete a training class. Republican proponents of the bill said it would keep private schools safe in rural areas where police response time is longer.
Stein argued in his veto statement that school employees and volunteers ''cannot substitute'' law enforcement officers, who receive hundreds of hours of safety education, when crises occur. The governor did voice support for another provision in the bill that would heighten penalties for threatening or assaulting an elected official. He urged the legislature to ''send me a clean bill with those protections so I can sign it.''
''Just as we should not allow guns in the General Assembly, we should keep them out of our schools unless they are in the possession of law enforcement,'' Stein said in the statement.