North Carolina Gov. Stein vetoes bill repealing interim greenhouse gas reduction mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein vetoed legislation Wednesday that in part would repeal an interim greenhouse gas reduction mandate set for power generation in a 2021 law, arguing that the bill would have discouraged diverse energy sources and harmed consumers.
The measure, which largely addresses activities involving Duke Energy — the state's dominant electric utility — would get rid of the current requirement that electric regulators take ''all reasonable steps to achieve'' reducing carbon dioxide output 70% from 2005 levels by 2030.
A directive in the 2021 law to meet a carbon neutrality standard by 2050 stays in place with or without the legislation.
Environmental critics who want cleaner energy sources to come online sooner urged Stein to veto the bill. They also were unhappy with other bill provisions that they argue will make Duke Energy more profitable and shift costs of producing or purchasing electricity to residential customers.
The bill ''walks back our state's commitment to reduce carbon emissions, sending the wrong signal to businesses that want to be a part of our clean energy economy,'' Stein said in a news release. ''My job is to do everything in my power to lower costs and grow the economy. This bill fails that test.''
Stein, a former attorney general who took office in January, also vetoed two more bills Wednesday from dozens still on his desk left by the GOP-controlled legislature.
These and four other recent Stein vetoes are subject to potential override votes, perhaps coming as soon as later this month. Speaking Wednesday only on the energy bill, House Speaker Destin Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger expressed confidence in successful overrides. Over a dozen House and Senate Democrats voted for the measure in June.
The 2021 greenhouse gas law was the result of a rare agreement on environmental issues by then-Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers.