RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he'll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
In a tweet, the Democratic governor described the case as mild and that he was feeling fine.
''I'm working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend,'' Cooper said.
Cooper, 66, attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last week. The meeting ended Friday and he returned to Raleigh, Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in a text.
Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. He also initially described that as a mild case.
