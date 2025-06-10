North Carolina GOP sending immigration crackdown bills to Democratic Gov. Stein

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republicans at the North Carolina legislature gave final approval Tuesday two pieces of legislation that would compel state agencies to participate in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and would toughen a recent law that required sheriffs to help federal agents seeking criminal defendants.
The series of House and Senate votes on the measures could mean an early showdown between the GOP-controlled General Assembly and new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who since taking office in January has tried to build rapport with lawmakers on consensus issues like Hurricane Helene aid.
Stein has yet to a veto a bill, and pressure will build on him to use his stamp on one or both bills given overwhelming Democratic opposition to the measures during floor votes.
The GOP's legislative maneuvers happened while National Guard troops have been deployed by Trump to Los Angeles to confront protesters angry with federal conducting sweeps that led to immigrant arrests.
Should Stein issue vetoes, Republicans in the ninth-largest state could face challenges in overriding them, since the GOP is currently one seat shy of a veto-proof majority. Republican leaders would need at least one Democrat for their side during an override vote or hope some Democrats are absent.
Dueling immigration philosophies
Republicans say the measures are needed to assist the Trump administration's efforts to remove immigrants unlawfully in the country who are committing crimes and or accessing limited taxpayer resources that are needed for U.S. citizens or lawful immigrants.
''North Carolina is one step closer to increasing the safety of every citizen in the state,'' said Senate Leader Phil Berger, a primary sponsor of one of the bills. ''The Republican-led General Assembly made it clear that harboring criminal illegal aliens will not be tolerated in our state."