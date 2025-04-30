North Carolina court says stripping governor of election board appointments can go ahead for now

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appeals court ruled Wednesday that a law stripping the governor's authority to appoint State Board of Elections members can take effect for now, even though trial judges struck it down as unconstitutional just last week.
Three judges on the intermediate-level Court of Appeals unanimously granted the request of Republican legislative leaders to suspend enforcement of that ruling. If left intact, the decision means provisions otherwise slated to take effect Thursday would shift the appointment duties from new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to GOP State Auditor Dave Boliek, at least temporarily.
Barring a contrary ruling by the state Supreme Court, the decision means Boliek could imminently appoint the board's five members from slates of candidates provided by the state Democratic and Republican parties. Stein's lawyers asked the Supreme Court late Wednesday to halt temporarily the Court of Appeals decision.
For over a century, the governor has picked the five board members, three of whom are traditionally members of the governor's party. Under the new law, the expectation is that Republicans would assume a majority on the board.
Wednesday's order provided neither an explanation for the decision nor the names of the three Court of Appeals judges who ruled — the court releases the names after 90 days. The court has 15 judges — 12 registered Republicans and three Democrats.
Stein and gubernatorial predecessor Roy Cooper sued over the law finalized by the GOP-dominated General Assembly in December, saying the appointment transfer in part unlawfully interfered with the governor's responsibility in the state constitution to take care that laws were ''faithfully executed.''
Legislative leaders contend that the constitution allows the General Assembly to disperse executive branch powers to several other statewide elected officials, including the auditor.
Republicans have complained that a governor has too much control over elections, resulting in one-party decision-making and a lack of voter confidence.