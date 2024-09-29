Wires

North Carolina county that's home to Asheville has confirmed 30 storm-related deaths linked to Helene, sheriff says

North Carolina county that's home to Asheville has confirmed 30 storm-related deaths linked to Helene, sheriff says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 29, 2024 at 8:46PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina county that's home to Asheville has confirmed 30 storm-related deaths linked to Helene, sheriff says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG.

Wires

Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on, says group prepared for long war in his first speech since leader was killed

Wires

Shigeru Ishiba says he will call a national election for Oct. 27 after he takes office as Japan's prime minister