DURHAM, N.C. — Kris Monroe scored 23 points as North Carolina Central beat UNC Asheville 79-66 on Tuesday night.
Monroe shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Wright scored 16 points and added three steals. Eric Boone shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.
Alex Caldwell led the Bulldogs (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Drew Pember added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. Tajion Jones also had 15 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
