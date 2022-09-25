Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DURHAM, N.C. — Davius Richard threw three touchdown passes, Chris Mosley had a 58-yard touchdown run and North Carolina Central defeated Virginia Lynchburg 59-14 on Saturday.

Richard completed 12 of 17 passes for 148 yards and was intercepted twice. Mosley had three carries for 72 yards rushing and his 58-yard run gave the Eagles a 52-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

NC Central (4-0) had 465 total yards, 272 on the ground. Virginia Lynchburg had 176 yards of offense.

In addition to Richard's two interceptions, the Eagles also lost three fumbles.

David Anderson had 18 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Dragons (0-4). Darryl Nesmith had 11 tackles, seven solo.

NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg is playing eight FCS teams this season.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2