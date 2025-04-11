Norris warns of challenging F1 track for McLaren at Bahrain Grand Prix

After a setback at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is hoping to get back on top of Formula 1 in Bahrain this week.
Oscar Piastri thinks the desert heat could make it a ''friendly'' track for McLaren — which has never won in Bahrain — but his teammate Lando Norris is predicting a ''trickier weekend.''
Max Verstappen gave his title defense a big boost with his win in Japan last week but needed a stunning lap in qualifying to take pole position before holding off Norris and Piastri for the entire race.
Norris said Thursday that low-speed corners in Bahrain could work against McLaren.
''We still know that's one of our weaker areas, so I'm not expecting bad things, I'm just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few,'' said Norris, who leads Verstappen by one point in the standings.
Piastri predicted the Bahrain desert should suit McLaren's car, whose relatively low tire wear could give the team an edge, but warned ''it doesn't take much to go wrong for us to not be at the front."
''I think it being a little bit more difficult on tires and a bit warmer probably will be more friendly for us than others,'' said Piastri, who won the Chinese Grand Prix last month.
At Ferrari, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is looking to improve on a disappointing seventh place in Japan, while Verstappen's new teammate Yuki Tsunoda needs a top-10 finish after he missed the points on his Red Bull debut at home.