CHICAGO — Braden Norris scored 18 points as Loyola Chicago beat Green Bay 70-46 on Tuesday night.
Norris shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (4-5). Tom Welch added 12 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Philip Alston was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Zae Blake added nine points for Green Bay as did Randy Tucker.
Loyola Chicago entered halftime up 37-16.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
