KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope 76-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

