FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 31 points as Western Michigan narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 81-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Norman made 11 of 20 shots, including six 3-pointers and the first points in overtime. After Norman, Mileek McMillan drained a 3-pointer to break a 72-72 tie, Norman scored another layup and Western Michigan went on to the win.

Mack Smith had 14 points for Western Michigan (3-4). Markeese Hastings added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Titus Wright had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Keon Clergeot had 15 points and six assists for the Lions (3-5), including a 3-pointer to force overtime at 70-70 with 16 seconds left.

Jalyn Hinton added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Burkhardt and Gus Okafor each had 14 points.

